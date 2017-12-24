Markham officer injured in chase; 1 in custody

A Markham police officer was injured Sunday during a chase after reports of a shooting in the south suburb.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 5 a.m. near 159th Street and Dixie Highway, according to Markham police Chief Mack Sanders.

An officer followed a vehicle involved in the shooting, but the driver refused to stop until 146th Street and Western Avenue, Sanders said. A person got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and ran off.

An officer was injured while trying to secure the scene at 146th and Western before the car drove away, Sanders said. The officer suffered injuries to his head and body, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The vehicle later crashed in Blue Island, where a passenger was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the original shots fired call, Sanders said. The driver ran away.