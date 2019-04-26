Pregnant woman missing from Little Village
Police are looking for a 19-year-old pregnant woman who has been missing since Tuesday from Little Village on the Southwest Side.
Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, was last seen in the 2000 block of South California Avenue, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago police.
Ochoa-Uriostegui, who is nine months pregnant, is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants along with a maroon top with the Latino Youth High School logo on it.
She may be driving a black Honda Civic with a license plate of AW27865.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.