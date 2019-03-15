Cook County’s 40th cold death this season is man found in Marquette Park

A man who died in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side is Cook County’s 40th cold-related death this season.

Theodore Pawlikowski, 42, was found indoors on March 1 in the 7200 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Friday found he died from cocaine toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. Pawlikowski lived in the same block where he was found.

Last fall and winter, 47 deaths were found to be at least partially related to cold exposure between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, the medical examine’s office said. More than 250 people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since 2006.