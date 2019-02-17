Man wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot in his leg at 6:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 65th Street, Chicago police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, police said. No one is in custody.