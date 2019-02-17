Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/17/2019, 09:34pm

Man wounded in Marquette Park shooting

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot in his leg at 6:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 65th Street, Chicago police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, police said. No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending