Teen boy shot multiple times in Marquette Park

A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was leaving a gas station near 72nd Street and Artesian Avenue about 10 a.m. when someone wearing a blue sweater got out of a silver vehicle and fired at him, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the left arm, right leg and the lower right side of the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

A nearby property owner also reported that his wooden fence was damaged by gunfire, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

