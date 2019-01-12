Rev. Michael Pfleger to lead silent march on MLK’s birthday

The giant acrylic display by artist Maxwell Emcays containing the names of those who died violently in Chicago in 2018 will be erected and unveiled in front of St. Sabina on Tuesday.

Watch for activist priest Michael Pfleger to lead a silent “blue light” march Tuesday at St. Sabina South Side church on what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday.

“We are marching in silence led by a portrait of Dr. King; we are marching in remembrance of the people killed violently last year,” Pfleger told Sneed. There were 554 homicides in Chicago last year, according to records maintained by the Sun-Times.

“We are doing this in honor of Dr. King’s hope for love and peace and in advance of the national holiday honoring Dr. King,” he said.

“Dr. King wanted us to build the ‘beloved community,’ where we are all treated as brothers and sisters,” said Pfleger. “And we are now living in a nation more divided than it’s been in a long time,” he said.

“Our government is now shut down over building a wall! Violence and poverty and racism are exploding.”

Pfleger said a giant acrylic display by artist Maxwell Emcays containing the names of those who died violently in 2018 will also be erected and unveiled in front of the church.

