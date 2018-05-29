Man’s body found by searchers scouring Maryland river

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families. | DroneBase via AP

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.

It was not immediately clear if it was 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the one person reported missing after the torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding in historic Ellicott City.

In a Tuesday tweet, Howard County Police said they are still awaiting identification of the body. They say they will announce more information as soon as possible.

Police say Hermond was last seen early Sunday evening trying to help a woman rescue her cat behind a restaurant while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.