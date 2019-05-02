Masked gunman tries to rob postal worker in Kane County

Authorities are looking for a person who tried to rob a west suburban postal worker at gunpoint Thursday in unincorporated Kane County.

The male, armed with a handgun and wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with a ski mask and gray gloves, entered a post office shortly before 10 a.m. at 1N279 La Fox Road in unincorporated La Fox, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office. La Fox is located west of St. Charles.

He confronted a female postal worker and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said. She tackled the suspect before he could get any cash and he ran away.

The employee was not injured during the robbery attempt, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and police dogs are searching the area, but have not yet located the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-444-1103.

