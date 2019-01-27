Masked robber strikes 2 South Side stores at gunpoint: police

Surveillance footage of the suspect in two armed robberies this month. | Chicago police

Police are warning South Side business owners about a pair of armed robberies this month in the Gresham and Brainerd neighborhoods.

A masked male entered two small retail stores, both times flashing a handgun while demanding money from the cash register, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The armed robberies occurred:

about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of West 87th Street; and

about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 9200 block of South Ashland.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.