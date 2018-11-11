Police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies at stores in the Gresham and Englewood neighborhoods on the South Side.
In each incident, two robbers wearing masks and armed with a gun entered the store and announced a robbery. They stole cash from the registers and may have also taken property from customers before running off, Chicago police said.
The robberies occurred:
- At 9:38 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Union Avenue;
- About 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6200 block of South Union;
- At 6:07 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 8100 block of South Ashland;
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives
(312) 747-8273.