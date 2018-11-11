Masked robbers striking stores in Englewood, Gresham

Police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies at stores in the Gresham and Englewood neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, two robbers wearing masks and armed with a gun entered the store and announced a robbery. They stole cash from the registers and may have also taken property from customers before running off, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

At 9:38 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Union Avenue;

About 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6200 block of South Union;

At 6:07 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 8100 block of South Ashland;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives

(312) 747-8273.