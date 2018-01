Police: Masked robbers target Ukrainian Village, West Town and South Loop Friday

Police are warning of a group of masked robbers who carried out three robberies Friday afternoon in the Ukrainian Village, West Town and South Loop neighborhoods.

In each incident, victims were approached by robbers who were wearing masks and displayed weapons. The robbers demanded property and then drove away in a gray or silver car that was described as a newer model four-door sedan.

The incidents occurred:

About 12:25 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of West Walton Street;

About 12:35 p.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of West Lake Street;

About 12:40 p.m. on Friday in the first block of East 21st Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.