Masked robbers with handgun strike Garfield Park, Lawndale: police

Police were warning West Side residents about a string of armed robberies by two masked men in the West and East Garfield Park and Lawndale neighborhoods.

The two robbers, at least one of whom had a handgun and was wearing all black, struck:

about 9 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 4200 block of West Lake;

about 3:35 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 100 block of South Hamlin;

about 4 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 4000 block of West Van Buren;

about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 3000 block of West Lexington;

about 1 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 3900 block of West Madison;

about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 4000 block of West Monroe; and

about 1:17 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.