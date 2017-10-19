Masked suspects rob cellphone store at gunpoint in West Chicago

Surveillance photo of three masked suspects who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint Monday evening in West Chicago. | West Chicago police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three masked suspects who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint Monday evening in West Chicago.

About 7:45 p.m., the suspects entered the AT&T Store at 159 N. Route 59 and, while one displayed a two-tone, black semi-automatic pistol, stole several cellphones, according to West Chicago police. They left the store and got into a vehicle, which drove away north on Route 59.

The robbers were described as males, wearing masks and dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, one of which was an Ohio State sweatshirt, police said. Two of the suspects were wearing Chicago Bears pajama pants, while the other wore black sweatpants with white stripes down the sides. One of the robbers was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at (630) 293-2222.