Mass shooting at block party wounds several teens in Lawndale

A single shooting at a block party early Sunday left three teens and one adult wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The victims were at a black party shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue when a two males exited a white Chevy Impala and opened fire in a crowd, according to Chicago Police.

A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in his arm, a 16-year-old boy was struck in his buttocks and a 17-year-old girl was grazed in her arm and knee, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition also stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.