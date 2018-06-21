Massive fire engulfs building in Harvey

Firefighters battled an intense blaze early Thursday June 21, 2018 in the 15900 block of South Fisk Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A building was engulfed in flames early Thursday in south suburban Harvey.

The fire broke out about 2:15 a.m. in a one-story commercial building in the 15900 block of South Fisk Avenue.

Part of the building collapsed about 3:30 a.m.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire. The Harvey Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.