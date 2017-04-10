Massive redevelopment plan for Tribune printing site to be unveiled

A 30-acre site west of the Chicago River that includes the printing facility for the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times is being eyed for redevelopment by its owner, which intends to submit plans to City Hall today, according to published reports.

The proposal by Tribune Media — which owns the massive site and leases the printing plant to Tronc, publisher of the Tribune — comes amid a nationwide scramble to land Amazon’s second worldwide headquarters. Chicago is widely considered a contender to land the so-called HQ2 and the up to 50,000 jobs that Amazon says the headquarters would bring.

Both the Tribune and Crain’s Chicago Business cited Amazon in early-morning reports about Tribune Media’s plans:

From the Tribune:

Tribune Media is planning a redevelopment of the property that would add about 9 million square feet of office and residential towers along the Chicago River, connecting the North Side with River North, the Fulton Market district and the Loop. Tribune Media plans to formally submit its planned development for what it is calling River District to the city on Wednesday and has already submitted the site to the city as a potential home for Amazon. The broadcast company envisions about 15 residential and office towers, ranging from 20 to 50 stories tall, with retail at the base of buildings. The plan, designed by architecture firm SCB, sets aside about 25 percent of the land for Chicago Riverwalk and park space.

From Crain’s:

Under the master plan, about a quarter of the River West development would be open space dedicated to public use, with more than a half mile of continuous river walk connecting the campus. The proposal, which includes property stretching west from the river to Halsted Street, also envisions adding an arterial street with intersections that would connect Chicago and Grand avenues. . . . Tribune Media’s plan is designed to seamlessly integrate with another development across the street from the Freedom Center site at 700 W. Chicago Ave., where a Tribune Media joint venture with developer Riverside Investment & Development recently revealed plans for a four-tower mixed-use complex. Unlike that project, Tribune Media does not have a development partner for the River District plan. But unveiling the concept comes as Amazon hunts for a site to put its second headquarters and as many as 50,000 jobs that could come with it.

Tribune Media — which is in the process of selling its television stations, including WGN-Channel 9 to the Sinclair broadcasting group — hopes to break ground on the project in 2020. Its lease with Tronc on the Freedom Center printing plant runs until 2023. Besides printing the Tribune, Tronc also has a contract to print the Sun-Times.

From Crain’s:

The cost of the entire development is unclear, as is the future of the 854,000 square foot Freedom Center building itself. . . . The lease runs through 2023 and has two 10-year options after that, according to a Tribune Media spokesman. That leaves the decision up to Tronc as to what the future holds for the building.

From the Tribune: