NBC News fires Matt Lauer over ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’

In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC News announced Wednesday, that Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — NBC News says longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer. Lack’s statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented “a clear violation” of the company’s standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

President Trump quickly weighed in on Lauer’s firing by launching a broader attack on NBC News, saying executives at NBC and Comcast should be “fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Lack is the NBC News chairman. It was not immediately clear what that comment referred to.