1 killed, 4 wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago

A man was killed and at least four others wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago.

In Bronzeville on the South Side, a man was found shot dead in an apartment stairwell.

The 46-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 6:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Michigan Avenue.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

In nonfatal shootings, someone was being questioned by police after a teenage boy was wounded in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. His condition has stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone got out of a dark-colored vehicle and started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the back and grazed on his leg and chest, according to police. He was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In the first reported shooting on Friday, two men were wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Madison Street about 2:15 p.m. when someone drove past in a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

A 33-year-old was shot in the arm and ear, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The other man, 19, was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention.

On Thursday, one man was killed and four others wounded in gun violence across the city.

