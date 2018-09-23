Mayor, police announce deployment of nearly 100 more officers throughout city

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson on Thursday announced the deployment of nearly 100 more police officers throughout Chicago.

After completing academy and field training, 87 new officers have been deployed to their first assignments in 10 city districts, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“Today, neighborhoods across the City are welcoming new police officers that have been trained to focus their efforts on making our streets safer and building partnerships with residents to become true community police officers,” said Johnson in an emailed statement.

Since 2016, nearly 100 new police recruits have entered the Chicago police academy each month, where they are trained in the use of force, de-escalation, community building, crisis intervention, procedural justice and critical thinking, the mayor’s office said.

The new officers will be the first set of officers on the force to receive annual training throughout their career, said Johnson.

“The officers hitting the streets, along with the training and technology that will support their work, represent part of larger effort to improve public safety that includes additional after-school programs, summer jobs, mentors, and economic opportunity in our neighborhoods,” said Emanuel in a statement Sunday.

Eight new officers will be deployed in the 1st, 2nd, 11th and 18th districts, ten new officers will be deployed on the 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th and 10th districts, and five new officers will be deployed in the 5th district.

The new officers are part of a part of a city-wide hiring plan to add nearly 1,000 more officers to the police force.

Since January, 858 new officers have been deployed to their district assignments, the mayor’s office said.

The city is accepting applications for the next Police Entry Exam until Oct. 1.