Despite police warning, Rahm Emanuel says let Pfleger’s marchers onto Dan Ryan

Bucking the wishes of his own police department and the Illinois State Police, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday that he supports allowing protesters — led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger —onto the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday, as part of what’s expected to be a significant anti-violence march.

Emanuel said he believes the march will raise awareness of anti-violence efforts.

“They should be allowed, yes, because they’re talking about anti-violence,” Emanuel said.

“Think about this. They’re going to raise awareness that’s important if we’re going to also make progress . . . toward making sure that our streets are safe.”

Emanuel’s comments came even as top cops from the Chicago and Illinois State police have asked Pfleger publicly not to march onto the Dan Ryan and keep the march to neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz, who previously commanded the CPD’s Englewood District, just north of St. Sabina, said that the idea of marching along the busy expressway poses too great of a threat to public safety.

“This call to protest on the Dan Ryan, however well-intentioned, could be considered reckless and must be strongly discouraged,” Schmitz said. “The potential of death or injury to pedestrians on the expressway, no matter how righteous the cause, is enormous.

Aside from Lake Shore Drive, all expressways within city limits are under the jurisdiction of the ISP.

“We’re not looking to arrest people,” Schmitz said. “If people break the law, we may have to arrest people, but that’s not what our goal is here.”

Asked if ISP troopers would physically restrain people from walking onto the expressway, Schmitz said, “That’s one of our plans, yes.”

Also earlier in the week, CPD’s First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said he sympathizes with the purpose of the peace march and understands Pfleger’s desire to use disruption and inconvenience to bring maximum attention to his cause.

But Riccio argued that by shutting down the Ryan, Pfleger may inadvertently bring more violence to the gang-plagued neighborhoods he is trying to help.

“We talked to the state police. They said it would have to be a complete shutdown of the expressway. They can’t do a partial or leave a lane open,” he said earlier this week.

“Emergency vehicles. Somebody who has a medical issue. Ambulances. Police cars. Fire trucks. We just think it’s a very dangerous idea.”

The mayor, facing serious competitors in his bid for re-election next year, made his comments during a news conference to announce the upcoming budget for Chicago Public Schools.

Contributing: Sam Charles, Fran Spielman