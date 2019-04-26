Mayor says CSO management, musicians have deal to end strike

Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra strike in front of Symphony Hall on March 12. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Management of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and its musicians reached an agreement Friday to end a seven-week strike, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

Emanuel said both sides reached an “agreement in principle” after meeting in his City Hall office. There was no immediate word on when performances would resume.

In a statement, the mayor said, “The symphony is an integral part of Chicago’s rich cultural fabric, but its economic impact extends beyond the musicians and management to the stagehands, ushers, restaurant servers and hotel workers whose livelihoods depend on a thriving symphony. I am pleased to announce that, after convening both parties at City Hall for a successful negotiating session, the management and the musicians have reached an agreement in principle to bring the music back to Symphony Center.”