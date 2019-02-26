Lightfoot takes early lead in wide-open mayoral race

In incomplete returns, Lori Lightfoot surged to an early lead in the race for a spot in the April 2 mayoral runoff, with Bill Daley and Toni Preckwinkle close behind in a race that was too close to call.

With 78.4 percent of the precincts reporting, Lightfoot was leading with nearly 17.4 percent of the vote. Preckwinkle and Daley were locked in a battle to be Lightfoot’s runoff opponent with 15.8 percent and 14.8 percent respectively.

“I’m trying to just stay in the moment,” Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t want anything to jinx it.”

The former federal prosecutor had an idea why she was leading.

“People are sick of the corruption,” she said. “They’re sick of the same-old-same-old.”

Further clouding the final outcome of the 14-candidate race are the more 31,000 mail-in ballots that still have not been returned. It could be days before they are counted. It could be weeks before Lightfoot knows who her opponent will be in Round Two.

Willie Wilson, with 10.4 percent of the vote, and Amara Enyia, with 7.9 percent, appeared to be carving into Preckwinkle’s base.

Jerry Joyce, son of the legendary Chicago political operative, appeared to be undercutting Daley with 7.6 percent of the vote. So did Gery Chico, at 6.3 percent.

Lightfoot’s early lead over Preckwinkle was a stunning development.

She once accused Preckwinkle of trying to “bully” her out of the race with an offer of a top job in a Preckwinkle administration. Now, she appears to be on the verge of defeating that “bully.” Quite a feat for a first-time candidate doing battle with a veteran political warhorse who doubles as county board president and chairman of the Cook County Democratic party.

“There’s a rumor floating around that I’m going to step down and take a deal … as some person in a Toni Preckwinkle administration,” Lightfoot said during a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago in October.

“Let me be clear: That’s never happening. It was false the minute it was said. And what it shows, frankly, is the kind of machine-style bullying that has no place in the future of this city.”

That may have been Preckwinkle’s undoing.

Despite a campaign warchest one-third the size of Preckwinkle’s, Lightfoot exceeded expectations by selling herself as the only truly independent candidate in the race.

Lightfoot closed the campaign with the Chicago Sun-Times endorsement, free media coverage handed to her by Preckwinkle’s now-fired campaign manager and with a compelling anti-corruption commercial that reminded voters, “Shady backroom deals haven’t served us. It’s time to bring in the light.”

Jason McGrath, Lightfoot’s pollster and senior adviser, branded Lightfoot an “agent of change” who was “selling what people want.”

“She’s not tied to the machine system that people are sick of. When Burke popped up, it really crystallized for a lot of people what is wrong with the way things are done. She’s not tied to any of it. She articulated it well. We got some good momentum. And everything sort of happened at the right time,” McGrath said.

Preckwinkle has been been viewed as the frontrunner ever since she joined Daley, Chico, Mendoza, Fioretti and Ford as belated entries into the race after incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s exit.

But the fact that she was in a dog fight with Daley for second place—even with the money and manpower provided by SEIU, the Chicago Teachers Union and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 881—speaks volumes about how wounded she was by the bruising Round One campaign and about how vulnerable she may be if she makes it to Round Two.

Wilson’s strong showing in African-American wards shows there is residual anger from Preckwinkle’s now repealed tax on sugary beverages.

The mayoral campaign only made things worse. Preckwinkle suffered a series of self-inflicted wounds that forced her to fire her chief of staff, her security chief and her campaign manager.

But, the unkindest cut of all to Preckwinkle came when she was dragged into the federal corruption scandal that threatens to bring down Ald. Edward Burke (14th).

On. Jan. 3, Burke was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly muscling a Burger King franchise owner for legal business and for a $10,000 campaign contribution to Preckwinkle’s re-election campaign as county board president.

Preckwinkle reported the donation, only after Burke was charged. She has since returned all $116,000 she raised at a January, 2018 fundraiser at Burke’s house.

She has also struggled to explain why she promoted Burke’s son to a sensitive homeland security job with the county—after a personal appeal from the alderman—even though Edward Burke Jr. was under investigation at the time for inappropriate comments made at the sheriff’s office.

SEIU Local 1 President Tom Balanoff joined Preckwinkle for an election day lunch as Manny’s Deli.

Balanoff acknowledged the Preckwinkle “took quite a few dings” during Round One. But, he said that “tends to happen” to frontrunners, adding, “I think she’ll make the runoff as a strong candidate.”

Mendoza was damaged even more by the burgeoning scandal, particularly after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Ald. Danny Solis (25th), retiring former chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee, has spent the last two years wearing a wire to help the feds build their corruption case against Burke.

Patti Solis Doyle, the alderman’s sister and a former adviser to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, cancelled a Jan. 29 fundraiser she was scheduled to hold for Mendoza

Mendoza also purged herself of $141,550 in campaign contributions received over the years from Solis and from a debt collection firm founded by Solis Doyle and an attorney with close ties to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

For weeks, the mayoral race was dominated by fall-out from the scandal and by the ping-pong finger-pointing between Preckwinkle and Mendoza.

While the two early frontrunners tried to drag each other down into the mud, Daley played the adult in the room and remained above the fray, in part, by skipping many of the mayoral forums.

It wasn’t until the campaign’s final month that Lightfoot and Fioretti hit the airwaves with commercials branding Daley, Preckwinkle, Mendoza and Chico as the “Burke Four” with the closest ties to Burke. Paul Vallas grabbed a broom and cut a commercial promising to clean house at City Hall, but couldn’t raise the money to get it on TV.

Meanwhile, Daley used his overwhelming lead in the fundraising sweepstakes to blanket the airwaves with his “No More Excuses” message about crime, taxes and downtown-centric development.

Movers and shakers fearful that Chicago could take a sharp turn to the political left and increase business taxes joined Griffin in filling Daley’s campaign coffers.

That allowed Daley to raise $8.7 million, nearly double Preckwinkle’s $4.6 million. Lightfoot made the most of $1.6 million. The dozen other candidates combined together raised $15.9 million.

From the beginning, the race has been one of the most unpredictable in the history of Chicago mayoral politics.

Emanuel was expected to seek a third term–and he didn’t.

The crowded field was supposed to be narrowed significantly by ballot challenges—and it wasn’t.

A looming, $1 billion spike in pension payments, crime and police reform were expected to dominate debate, particularly as Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke stood trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

But all three crises were drowned out by talk of City Hall corruption and then, by a flood of celebrity news.

Chicago voters were supposed to suffer from Daley fatigue after the corruption, contract cronyism and financial negligence of the Richard M. Daley era underscored by the widely-despised parking meter deal.

But, time and money apparently healed at least some of those wounds and the crowded field made a sizeable enough chunk of voters turn to the familiarity of the Daley name to put him in the race for a spot in the runoff.

Now, this most unpredictable mayoral election will enter a second round with far more scrutiny and mud-slinging, but only after the second place finisher is determined.

Batten down the hatches, Chicago. You’re in for a rough ride.