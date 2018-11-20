Mayoral hopefuls offer prayers, tributes — and calls for action after tragedy

Toni Preckwinkle said the senseless deaths from Monday’s tragedy at Mercy Hospital underscore the need for “comprehensive federal gun legislation — now.”

“No day should ever end this way,” she tweeted.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza agreed that prayers must be followed by action.

“Today we mourn. Tomorrow we must act.”

Attorney and activist Amara Enyia paid tribute to all the victims and called for “adequate domestic violence support, mental health resources, and better screening for gun permits.”

“Today we mourn Dr. O’Neal, as well as Officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy resident Dayna Less,” she tweeted. “ Tomorrow we surely will mourn others if nothing is done.”

In response to the shootings, which left four people dead, Chicago mayoral candidates took to social media and issued press releases expressing their thoughts and prayers and calling for legislative and policy solutions.

Here is a sampling of some of their reactions from Monday night and Tuesday:

Our hearts ache tonight as once again we mourn the lives senselessly lost, including one of Chicago’s Finest. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones as we all struggle to comprehend today’s latest senseless act of gun violence. No day should ever end this way. — Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) November 20, 2018

How many more tragedies must occur before we finally see meaningful change in our gun laws? How many more lives must needlessly be lost before we unite around sensible federal gun measures? Words of sorrow are not enough. We need comprehensive federal gun legislation – now. — Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) November 20, 2018

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Officer Jimenez, and to the families of the medical personnel who also lost their lives in today’s senseless shooting at Mercy Hospital,” Mendoza tweeted. “The murderer used his gun for only one purpose — to kill innocent human beings. Today is yet another grim reminder of how much work we have to do. Today we mourn. Tomorrow we must act.”

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Officer Jimenez, and to the families of the medical personnel who also lost their lives in today’s senseless shooting at Mercy Hospital. https://t.co/xeB4LI0vxF pic.twitter.com/zrl5zLW8kQ — Susana A. Mendoza (@susanamendoza10) November 20, 2018

Bill Daley tweeted his thoughts about Jimenez and the Gresham District officer wounded after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police officers put themselves in the line of fire every day. The moment they suit up, we see their bravery. Twice in the last 24 hours, they've suffered tragedy. One lost their life. The gun violence must stop. Our police deserve our gratitude and support. https://t.co/lh05qKfEc4 — Bill Daley (@DaleyForMayor) November 20, 2018

Tonight, we lost more people to a senseless shooting, including Officer Samuel Jimenez. During an act of violence, his bravery led him to put his life before that of others. Our hearts are heavy for all lives lost today. Let's keep them in our prayers. — Bill Daley (@DaleyForMayor) November 20, 2018

Amara Enyia issued a statement on Tuesday:

“Tamara O’Neal was like most women in America. She had a career she loved, a strong network of friends from her community, and hopes for a long, happy life. On Monday she was pronounced dead; killed at the hand of a former romantic partner and a victim of one of the most prevalent and pernicious risks to women in our developed nation.

“The carnage didn’t end there. The dead also included a brave Chicago police officer, a pharmaceutical technician and the gunman himself. This is a senseless incident that might never have happened if Chicago provided adequate domestic violence support, mental health resources, and better screening for gun permits. These issues are existential threats to our city and our people and must be addressed starting the first day the next mayor and City Council take office.

“Changes in these categories won’t come easy, but they are the most critical. We need to develop policy that creates fast, efficient, easily accessible services for those at risk of domestic violence, we need to restore and then expand the mental health services our city has lost, and we need to ensure that anyone carrying a gun has passed a stringent series of checks.

“Today we mourn Dr. O’Neal, as well as Officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Tomorrow we surely will mourn others if nothing is done.”

Praying for victims involved in the Mercy Hospital shooting, and that our first responders stay safe. — Gery Chico (@GeryChico) November 19, 2018

I cannot express enough how saddened I am by the death of Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who put his life on the line rushing to the Mercy shooting today. My condolences to his family, and to the families of the other two persons were killed in this senseless tragedy. — Gery Chico (@GeryChico) November 20, 2018

Once again, the nation's eyes turn to Chicago in the wake of a terrible shooting. Sadly, a domestic dispute ending in violence is an all too familiar tale. We mourn the loss of the victims and the devastation their families are experiencing. (1/2) https://t.co/r3RTD0vIqB — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) November 20, 2018

We should also commend the hospital staff and first responders who courageously kept others safe in the face of such danger. At this time, we need to pray for peace and take action to make sure peace becomes a reality. (2/2) — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) November 20, 2018

My heart goes out to the tragic loss of the Chicago police officer who died in the line of duty protecting our city and residents at Mercy Hospital today. I am grateful for the selfless sacrifice that our first responders make for Chicago. — Paul G. Vallas (@Paulvallas) November 20, 2018

Continuing to monitor and learn more about the tragedy at Mercy Hospital. My thoughts and prayers are further with the other victims and families. I cannot extend my gratitude to first responders enough. — Paul G. Vallas (@Paulvallas) November 19, 2018

The shooting at Mercy Hospital was a horrific tragedy. My thoughts are with the wounded police officer and his family. Thank you to Chicago police officers for your fast response and risking your lives today in this horrible event and every day. — Paul G. Vallas (@Paulvallas) November 19, 2018

Former Police Supt. Garry McCarthy offered prayers for the victims of the tragedy Monday night.

“Innocent lives, including one who swore an oath to protect have been lost. We are all somber tonight. I pray for all those affected,” he tweeted.

A little while later, he lashed out at a union coalition that blasted him in a statement explaining why he had been excluded from a candidate forum Monday night.

“Typical of your ilk to play politics during a mass shooting with a police officer murdered,” McCarthy tweeted. “This is why I’m proud of my friends, and just as proud of my foes.”

Innocent lives, including one who swore an oath to protect have been lost. We are all somber tonight. I pray for all those affected. @Chicago_Police — Garry McCarthy (@Garry4Chicago) November 20, 2018

Typical of your ilk to play politics during a mass shooting with a police officer murdered. This is why I’m proud of my friends, and just as proud of my foes. https://t.co/sq9O1Wcgze — Garry McCarthy (@Garry4Chicago) November 20, 2018

Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown issued a statement offering prayers and calling for stronger gun laws.

“Tonight, I, along with all of the City of Chicago, grieve the senseless shootings that happened at Mercy Hospital today. I offer my prayers to the families of those wounded and killed, including Officer Samuel Jimenez who made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save lives.

“And while prayers and condolences are important and appropriate, it is even more important that we enact sensible and strong gun control laws that keep weapons out of the hands of the unstable, like today’s shooter. How many more mass shootings, how many more random shootings will it take before we enact and enforce the laws necessary to make sure that those who should never have a gun don’t get one.

“The best way to honor the dead and wounded is to make sure we do everything in our power to curtail easy access to guns. I am committed to that and will work tirelessly to make that a reality.”