Mayor’s office accuses Presence Health subsidy opponents of double standard

If some aldermen are determined to deny a $5.5 million subsidy to Illinois’ largest Catholic health system because of Presence Health’s anti-abortion policy, why did the City Council unanimously approve a $4.6 million subsidy for Swedish Covenant Hospital in Lincoln Square?

Top mayoral aides posed that question Tuesday in an apparent attempt to explain why Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is pro-choice, is supporting the Presence Health subsidy.

Abortion and birth control are political hot-buttons. The last thing Emanuel wants as he prepares to campaign for a third term is to have progressives in general and progressive women in particular angry at him for providing a lucrative subsidy to a hospital that follows the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.

On Tuesday, the mayor’s office pushed back, citing the City Council’s 47-to-0 vote in 2014 to approve a $4.6 million tax-increment-financing subsidy for Swedish Covenant Hospital, 2739 W. Foster Ave.

The money was used to upgrade Swedish Convenant’s Lincoln Square emergency room and to build a women’s health center at the hospital’s Galter Medical Pavilion at 5140 N. California Ave.

“Like Presence, they do not perform elective abortions,” a top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Why are there two standards here? One for the North Side and one for the rest of the city?”

Northwest Side Ald. John Arena (45th), one of the mayor’s most outspoken City Council critics, reacted angrily to the suggestion that he had applied a double standard because the two hospitals are located on different sides of town.

“There’s no different standard. If that was an issue that I was aware of at the time, I would have voted against it then,” Arena said.

“This is not a place we should be putting TIF money when that money can be used in areas where it’s more needed. It can go to our schools. It can go to infrastructure in other neighborhoods. And we’re setting a dangerous precedent by, after the fact, granting TIF money that does not motivate the project in the first place. And then, it gets ported and used by the recipient in any way they feel like doing it. That is not in the bounds of the TIF ordinance.”

Arena said he’s not about to be branded as a hypocrite by Rahm Emanuel’s minions.

“He is either hypocritical and supportive of women’s rights to birth control and access to full-body health care or he’s not,” Arena said.

“If wants to call me a hypocrite, I call him one. Either stand with us and oppose this and get right with TIF’s or be a hypocrite when it comes down to women’s health care.”

Emanuel’s communications director Adam Collins argued that the mayor has a “sterling record when it comes to reproductive rights” — so much so that his policies “earned Chicago praise from the National Institute of Reproductive Health Local Reproductive Freedom Index.”

“Presence Health is the largest provider of Medicaid in the city of Chicago, At a time when diabetes and heart disease are growing problems in many of our communities, it is crucial that we expand access to those very health services in those same communities,” Collins wrote in an email.

“Someone’s zip code should not dictate the health care service available to them, and this project will ensure that residents in Calumet Heights, Belmont-Cragin, Avondale and West Town can receive the quality care they deserve.”

Colleen Connell, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, argued that the 2014 vote on the Swedish Covenant subsidy is irrelevant.

“The important thing is focus on the here and the now and the fact that the City Council has an opportunity to actually make good on its commitment to women’s health care and full access to both information and health care,” Connell said, prior to a City Hall news conference aimed at pressuring aldermen to reject the Presence Health subsidy.

“The fact that mistakes may have been made in the past … does not mean the city should continue to make the same mistakes and provide TIF funding to expand health care organizations like Presence [that] are not providing women with adequate information or options with respect to miscarriage management, abortion and birth control. It’s all three.”

The mayor’s office had no immediate public comment on the controversy.

The Swedish Covenant website describes the hospital as a “secular, non-faith based organization.” The hospital does not perform elective abortions, instead referring patients to providers in “out-patient settings.”

But, the website also makes it clear that Swedish Covenant “does not operate under the more restrictive Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services” impacting contraception, sterilization and treatment for infertility and miscarriages.

Dr. Debra Stulberg, a medical researcher and associate professor at the University of Chicago, said comparing Presence Health to Swedish Covenant is like comparing apples and oranges.