McCarthy accuses Preckwinkle of exaggerating role in Laquan McDonald case

Mayoral candidates Garry McCarthy and Toni Preckwinkle attend a forum in December to discuss issues facing the city's community of people with disabilities. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Toni Preckwinkle was accused Thursday of inflating her role in exposing the deadly police shooting of Laquan McDonald –– and falsely claiming credit for the firing of then-Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy –– to distract attention from the $10,000 campaign contribution that Ald. Edward Burke (14th) muscled for her from a Burger King franchise owner.

McCarthy likened the chest-pounding claims that Preckwinkle makes in her first campaign commercial to Emanuel’s decision to fire McCarthy in the tumultuous days that followed the court-ordered release of the McDonald shooting video.

“Instead of Toni Preckwinkle manning up and saying, ‘Maybe I made a mistake’ or doing something about it, she’s trying to distract away from her troubles,” McCarthy told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“This is exactly what Rahm Emanuel did when he fired me when I wasn’t in charge of the discipline system of the department or the investigation into the shooting of Laquan McDonald and when the cover-up of the video happened on the civil side in City Hall, he fires me. It’s the same exact thing: ‘Look at the shiny object. It’s not me.’ It absolutely is her. She’s a corrupt machine politician in the tradition of Chicago.”

As county board president, Preckwinkle oversees the Cook County Medical examiner’s office.

She used that authority to, first describe the autopsy results to investigative report Jamie Kalven then, as soon as it was legally possible, release the report that showed that nine of the sixteen shots fired by now-convicted Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke were fired into McDonald’s back.

That information helped Kalven keep the heat on City Hall and convince a judge to order Emanuel to release a shooting video seen the mayor was trying desperately to conceal and already had kept under wraps until after the 2015 election.

If the claims that Preckwinkle about the autopsy report are true, McCarthy said, “They’re alleging that she committed a crime by releasing evidence” and “interfering with an ongoing investigation that was not being done by the Chicago Police Department. It was done by IPRA, the U.S. attorney and the state’s attorney.”

But he argued that the claims she’s making about being a driving force behind Emanuel’s decision to fire McCarthy are patently false.

“In the middle of all of that, kind of mayhem that surrounded the video release, I don’t remember Toni Preckwinkle being anywhere. I don’t remember hearing from her. I don’t remember her talking,” McCarthy said.

“I don’t recall her doing anything. I definitely did not hear from her. She’s trying to capitalize from something and up-play her role in what occurred.”

The Preckwinkle campaign had no immediate comment on McCarthy’s broadside.

McCarthy and Preckwinkle have long been at loggerheads over Preckwinkle’s claim that Chicago police officers under McCarthy’s command unfairly targeted blacks and Hispanics for street stops and arrests.

McCarthy has counter-claimed that both Preckwinkle and the state’s attorney that she helped to elect, are “soft on crime.”

He made the same charge last month in demanding that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx up the charges against a 24-year-old man whose alleged use of a gun led to the death of two Chicago Police officers run over by a train on the Far South Side.

On Thursday, McCarthy upped the ante — and then some.

“She controls the purse strings for the judiciary, the sheriff and the state’s attorney and she’s imposing her will, which is getting people killed on the streets of Chicago,” McCarthy said.

“Go back to her announcement when she talked about getting people out of jail. The state’s attorney is not charging people properly. It’s happening over and over again…If this woman becomes the mayor, she’ll have the entire operation in chaos. She’s going to shut down everything…Turn out the lights, Chicago is done….Crime will skyrocket past where it already is.”

As for his own relationship with Burke, McCarthy acknowledged that the powerful alderman now charged with attempted extortion was “one of my biggest supporters…The man called me before I got here to introduce himself to me…We were very friendly. We still still are. I hope the best for him. But if the allegations are true, it’s really troubling.”

McCarthy noted that Chicago has had roughly 100 sitting aldermen since 1972 and “full one-third of them have been arrested, indicted or jailed.” Three sitting aldermen –– Burke, Willie Cochran (20th) and Ricardo Munoz (22nd) –– all have “legal issues” now pending, he said.

“This is about a culture here in Chicago. It’s not about an individual,” he said.

Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia also took issue with Preckwinkle taking credit for exposing the McDonald shooting.

In a statement, Enyia argued that “no single person can or should take credit for a community-led effort.”

Chicagoans “need a mayor leads with humility and grace” and “prioritizes community healing over political expediency,” she said.