Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald’s for limited time

The McCafe Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's for a limited time. | Courtesy of McDonald's

Today’s your lucky day because McCafé Shamrock Shakes are back on McDonald’s menus.

“The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back,” McDonald’s tweeted Wednesday morning.

For a limited time, the annual St. Patrick’s Day shake will be available at select locations across the nation. McDonald’s is encouraging Shamrock Shake fans to use its app to find which location near them is serving up the sweet treat.

Unlike the last two years, McCafé won’t be serving up the other four variations of the Shamrock Shake — the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha.

The minty green shake has been a St. Patrick’s Day fixture since it was introduced in 1970. But you’ll have better luck finding a four-leaf clover than one of these delectable shakes after March 17.

One fast-food chain is giving the Shamrock Shake a run for its green this year.

Dairy Queen launched last month its new mint shake, which consists of mint syrup mixed with milk and vanilla soft serve, according to Chewboom. The shake, which also comes in a malt version, is topped with a dollop of whipped cream.