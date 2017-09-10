McDonald’s planning Szechuan sauce rerun with a better ending

McDonald's says it will bring back Szechuan sauce this winter after a promotion flopped Saturday. | AP file photo

McDonald’s apparently can’t get enough of its Szechuan sauce either.

The fast-food chain’s super-limited-time return of Szechuan sauce on Saturday left many fans with a bad taste in their mouths. Long lines formed outside restaurants ahead of the promotion but sauce packets were in short supply. Many complained online.

McDonald’s apologized Sunday night, and promised a makeup.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

“So, we’re gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we’ve worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked,” McDonald’s wrote, dropping references to the Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty,” whose fans were a driving force behind the return of Szechuan sauce.

“Szechuan Sauce is coming back again this winter.”

McDonald’s also promises to have the sauce available at more restaurants next time around. On Saturday, just four restaurants in Chicago had packets of Szechuan sauce and they didn’t last long.

At the Lincoln Park McDonald’s at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., supplies lasted less than 30 minutes.

“We were so busy, the line was all the way out the door,” employee Kenneth Lollar said.

Eager customers arrived more than an hour before workers started slinging the sauce along with screen-printed “Rick and Morty” posters at 2 p.m.

Five hours after they sold out, a steady stream of customers was still coming in hoping for a taste. They had no such luck.

“It went so fast,” Lollar said. “I didn’t even get a chance to taste it myself.”