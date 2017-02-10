McDonald’s brings back Szechuan sauce

McDonald's is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a super-limited time. | AP file photo

Rick Sanchez and all of you “Rick and Morty” fans can rejoice.

McDonald’s is bringing back Szechuan sauce for a super-limited time. Think, Saturday afternoon and only at few restaurants.

The Oak Brook-based fast-food chain tweeted “Oh…did-did you guys want this?”

The Szechuan sauce’s return is a recent addition to a promotion announced last week about its new buttermilk crispy tenders. Fans may receive a screen-printed gig-style poster celebrating their favorite dipping sauce beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.



Szechuan sauce will be available at four Chicago McDonald’s: 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.; 1951 N. Western Ave.; 180 W. Adams St.; and 5200 S. Lake Park.

“Rick and Morty” fans petitioned for the sauce to be brought back and was highlighted in the surprise April 1 season 3 premiere on TV’s Adult Swim.

In the show, time-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez admitted that his sole motivation in life is “finding that McNugget sauce” — and that the cult show would continue as long as it takes until he finds the sauce.

A fan of the show who found an old packet of the sauce solid it on eBay for more than $14,000.