McDonald’s giving away ‘Bling Mac’ ring for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's is giving away a Bling Mac ring. | Screenshot from McDonald's video

Haven’t thought of a Valentine’s Day present yet for your significant other? McDonald’s — yes, you’re reading that correctly — has got you covered.

The fast-food restaurant, based in Oak Brook, is giving away a “Bling Mac” ring in honor of its three new sizes: Big Mac, Grand Big Mac and the Mac Jr.

“For one lucky person, we’ll put a ring on it,” according to a video posted on Twitter by the @McDonalds account.

The ring features champagne diamonds, orange sapphires and 18-karat gold and is valued at $10,000.

“It’s so craveable and delicious, you can practically taste it (but don’t eat it),” according to the video.

To win, tweet your most creative “vows” to the three sizes of Big Mac to @McDonalds.

Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

“The single most meaningful, unique and hilarious vows will win,” according to McDonald’s.

The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 14 — so don’t wait to profess your love to the Big Mac on Twitter.