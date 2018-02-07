Haven’t thought of a Valentine’s Day present yet for your significant other? McDonald’s — yes, you’re reading that correctly — has got you covered.
The fast-food restaurant, based in Oak Brook, is giving away a “Bling Mac” ring in honor of its three new sizes: Big Mac, Grand Big Mac and the Mac Jr.
“For one lucky person, we’ll put a ring on it,” according to a video posted on Twitter by the @McDonalds account.
The ring features champagne diamonds, orange sapphires and 18-karat gold and is valued at $10,000.
“It’s so craveable and delicious, you can practically taste it (but don’t eat it),” according to the video.
To win, tweet your most creative “vows” to the three sizes of Big Mac to @McDonalds.
“The single most meaningful, unique and hilarious vows will win,” according to McDonald’s.
The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 14 — so don’t wait to profess your love to the Big Mac on Twitter.