Man killed in McHenry County crash: police

A 40-year-old man died in a crash Friday evening in northwest suburban McHenry County, according to police.

The man was driving a Kia Rio about 5:35 p.m. southbound on North Union Road when he went threw a stop sign and hit a Ford F-150 traveling on Route 176, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The driver and sole occupant of the Kia, a man from Belvidere, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The sole occupant of the Ford — and 80-year-old man from Marengo — suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Everyone was wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

An investigation of the crash by the sheriff’s office and McHenry County coroner’s office was ongoing.

The coroner’s office has not released details about the death.