Man fatally hit by pickup truck in McHenry Home Depot parking lot

A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon in a Home Deport parking lot in northwest suburban McHenry.

William Dammeyer, 71, was hit about 12:40 p.m. near the entrance of the store, located at 2461 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry police and the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Dammeyer, of Johnsburg, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and then flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died on Monday, authorities said.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the coroner’s office said.

The driver of the pickup, a 19-year-old man from McHenry, was cited for disobeying a stop sign, police said.

An investigation by the Northeastern McHenry Major Crash Assistance Team is ongoing, authorities said.