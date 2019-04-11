Man charged with burglarizing home in McHenry Township

A man is being held on $100,000 bail after he allegedly broke into a home and stole guns and other valuables in northwest suburban McHenry Township.

John Neveitt, 30, allegedly burglarized the home on March 15 in the 4700 block of Howard Street, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement. An investigation led to an arrest warrant against Neveitt, who was taken into custody Tuesday by the McHenry County Apprehension Unit.

Neveitt, of McHenry, has been charged with residential burglary, theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office, which said he may be wanted on other charges in another jurisdiction. Neveitt is due again in court on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and encourages anyone with tips to call McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-7867.