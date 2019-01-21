U.S.’ hottest affordable neighborhood is in Chicago

The country's trendiest, most affordable neighborhood is on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to Redfin. | Sun-Times file photo

The country’s trendiest affordable neighborhood is on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to a new list.

McKinley Park is the neighborhood that topped Redfin’s list of Hottest Affordable Neighborhoods of 2019. One of the reasons the neighborhood took the number one spot is its close proximity to Pilsen.

“Homebuyers are flocking to McKinley Park because it’s just south of Pilsen, which is one of the trendiest neighborhoods in the country, and it’s just west of long-established Bridgeport. People who are priced out of Pilsen are looking in McKinley Park,” said Redfin agent Niko Voutsinas in the release.

Voutsinas said the neighborhood’s location near the L and expressway, parks and pond helped McKinley Park clinch the number one spot.

The median sale price of a home in the neighborhood is $270,000, according to Redfin, just $40,000 higher than the median sale price for the Chicago metro area.

McKinley Park was Chicago’s only neighborhood on the list, which was released last week, while Philadelphia and Baltimore both had three neighborhoods named.

Neighborhoods in San Antonio, the Boston and Portland metro areas rounded out the top 10.