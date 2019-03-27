Measles case reported in Chicago area

A health care worker prepares syringes, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), for a child's inoculations at the International Community Health Services in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

A confirmed case of measles was reported Tuesday in the north suburbs, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Although the person is no longer infectious, the department published the person’s recent travel history for others who may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly infectious disease spread through mucus and saliva, the CCDH said. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia. Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

The MMR vaccine (which covers measles, mumps and rubella) is the best defense against becoming sick.

The person infected with measles visited the following locations:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 17, Rochelle Zell Jewish High School, 1095 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield;

9 a.m. to noon, March 18 Full Circle Fitness, 55 Green Bay Rd., Glencoe;

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18, Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, 2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook;

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 18, Bed Bath and Beyond, 96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield;

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 18, Sunset Foods, 1127 Church St., Northbrook;

5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. March 19, Greek Islands Restaurant, 200 S. Halsted St., Chicago;

7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., March 19, 2019, Nederlander Theater, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago;

10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., March 21, Home Depot, 655 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL;

11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. March 21, Medical Office, 707 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL;

2 p.m. 5:30 p.m., March 21, Giorgio Elan Salon, 9025 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles;

3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 21, Shell Gas Station, 9002 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles;

1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. March 21, Fresh Farms, 8203 W. Golf Rd., Niles;

4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 21, Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, 2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook;

2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 21, Dairy Queen, 2770 Dundee Rd., Northbrook;

1:15 to 3:45 p.m. March 22, medical office, 707 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield;

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 22, Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center, 2100 Pfingsten Rd., Glenview;

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Northshore Urgent Care, 49 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield; and

10:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Northshore Evanston Hospital, ER, 2650 Ridge Ave. Evanston.

People who think they have measles are urged to call their health provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.