Mechanical failure causes extensive delays at Union Station

Metra trains were delayed Monday evening at Union Station due to a mechanical failure.

Trains on the BNSF and SouthWest Service were moving again but delayed about 6 p.m. due to “an earlier mechanical failure that was blocking traffic at Chicago Union Station,” according to Metra’s website.

Inbound and outbound traffic on the South Concourse had resumed, but trains were operating between 11 and 55 minutes behind schedule, according to service alerts.

“Please listen to announcements for updated information on train boarding,” Metra said.