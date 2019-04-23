Mechanical failure delays Metra Milwaukee District North trains

Trains on Metra’s Milwaukee District North line are running with significant delays after a mechanical problem Tuesday in the northwest suburbs.

Inbound train No. 2122, which departed Fox Lake at 7:16 a.m., experienced a mechanical failure near Long Lake, according to Metra.

That train and inbound train No. 2124, which left Fox Lake at 7:28 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:56 a.m., were both temporarily stopped near the Long Lake station because of the mechanical failure, Metra said.

The failure caused residual delays and schedule changes on the line during Monday’s morning commute, according to Metra. Trains are operating between 15 and 87 minutes behind schedule.

Riders are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service updates.