Mechanical issues delay Metra trains during Monday morning commute

Multiple west suburban Metra trains were experiencing delays because of mechanical problems Monday morning.

Inbound trains on BNSF RailWay line were operating up to 20 minutes behind schedule as of 8:30 a.m. because of mechanical problems, according to service alerts from Metra.

Trains on the Union Pacific West line were also experiencing delays up to 20 minutes because of a mechanical failure and a vehicle that had previously gotten stuck on the tracks near Maywood, Metra said.

Riders are encouraged to listen to station announcements for the most up-to-date delay and service information.