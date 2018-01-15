Multiple west suburban Metra trains were experiencing delays because of mechanical problems Monday morning.
Inbound trains on BNSF RailWay line were operating up to 20 minutes behind schedule as of 8:30 a.m. because of mechanical problems, according to service alerts from Metra.
Trains on the Union Pacific West line were also experiencing delays up to 20 minutes because of a mechanical failure and a vehicle that had previously gotten stuck on the tracks near Maywood, Metra said.
Riders are encouraged to listen to station announcements for the most up-to-date delay and service information.