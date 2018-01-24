‘Medical emergency’ disrupts Blue Line service between Loop, Near West Side

Blue Line service is temporary suspended between the Loop and the Near West Side due to a “medical emergency” on the tracks.

The medical emergency happened about 9:10 p.m. near the UIC Halsted station in the 400 block of South Halsted, according to the CTA. Officers were on scene responding, but details on the emergency were not immediately available, Chicago Police said.

Blue Line service is temporarily suspended between LaSalle and Western, according to the CTA. Trains will only operate between O’Hare and LaSalle and Western and Forest Park.