Medical examiner: Death of infant in South Shore ruled homicide

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has ruled the death of a month-old girl who was found unresponsive Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood a homicide by assault.

Officers responded about 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of South East End, where the infant was reported unresponsive, according to Chicago Police.

The infant, identified as Toriella Turpin, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died at 6:42 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found the girl died of blunt force injuries of the head from an assault, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Area Central detectives opened a death investigation, and additional details on the circumstances of her death were not available.

Representatives for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.