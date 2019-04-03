Woman, 33, missing from Belmont Gardens

Police are asking the community for help finding a woman reported missing from Belmont Gardens.

Meghan Cave, 33, is missing from the 4500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue and was last seen in Ravenswood near Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago police said.

Cave suffers from mild mental disabilities, police said. She is described as a 5-foot-8, 240-pound white woman with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Cave was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.