Melania schools Trump ex- on difference between first wife, first lady

First lady Melania Trump during an event in the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn of the White House in September. (AP File Photo/Andrew Harnik); Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, in 2016 (AP File Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision)

Ivana Trump is the president’s first wife, but Melania Trump is the first lady.

At least that’s the message first lady Melania Trump sent out loud and clear Monday, after Ivana Trump told a TV interviewer “I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman shot back, saying Melania Trump is “honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.”

She characterized Ivana Trump’s remarks as “unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump, 68, started the back and forth during an interview on “Good Morning America,” while promoting her new memoir, “Raising Trump.”

The former Trump wife told ABC News’ Amy Robach that she has a “direct number” to the White House and speaks to the president roughly every two weeks.

“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” Ivana Trump said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

The first lady’s spokeswoman fired back in a statement released to ABC and CNN and other news outlets

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President,” Stephanie Grisham said. “She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump is the president’s first wife and mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Ivana and Donald Trump divorced in 1992 after the future president’s affair with Marla Maples, who later became Donald Trump’s second wife.

President Donald Trump, 71, and Melania Trump, 47, have one son, Barron Trump, 11.

Contributing: Associated Press