Our Pledge To You

STNG Wire

04/02/2019, 05:09pm

Woman killed in Chicago Heights crash

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
email

A woman died in a crash Monday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers showed up to a two-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. at Joe Orr Road and Lowe Avenue, Chicago Heights police said in a statement.

Melissa Baker, 40, was pulled from the driver’s seat of a rear-ended Nissan Altima, police said. She was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she died at 3:56 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found that Baker, who lived within a block of the crash, died of blunt force injuries to her neck from the crash.

Baker’s 22-year-old female passenger was taken to the same hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of an SUV with front-end damage was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, police said.

Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Accidents team is investigating the crash.

David Struett

Currently Trending