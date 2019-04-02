Woman killed in Chicago Heights crash

A woman died in a crash Monday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers showed up to a two-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. at Joe Orr Road and Lowe Avenue, Chicago Heights police said in a statement.

Melissa Baker, 40, was pulled from the driver’s seat of a rear-ended Nissan Altima, police said. She was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she died at 3:56 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found that Baker, who lived within a block of the crash, died of blunt force injuries to her neck from the crash.

Baker’s 22-year-old female passenger was taken to the same hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of an SUV with front-end damage was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, police said.

Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Accidents team is investigating the crash.