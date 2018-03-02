Melrose Park man found guilty of drug-induced homicide

A Melrose Park man was convicted of selling a fatal dose of heroin to another man in 2015.

Kevin Liszka, 34, was found guilty of drug-induced homicide following a three-day trial, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 19, 2015, 26-year-old Marcus Penton, of Naperville, died from a heroin overdose, prosecutors said. An investigation revealed that Penton bought the fatal dose from his friend, Skyler Sabala.

Investigators later learned that Sabala got the heroin from Liszka. In October of 2016, Sabala pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

“This case demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement professionals to ferret out the drug dealers who have caused this drug epidemic and in doing so enriched their own lives while others pay with theirs,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

Liszka is being held at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a March 8 court date, prosecutors said. He faces between six and thirty years in prison.