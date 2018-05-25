Friday worst day for Chicagoans to travel this Memorial Day weekend

If you’re one of the millions of people hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, you might be wondering what the best time is to set off to your holiday spot.

In Chicago, the worst time to drive will be between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, according to AAA. Between those hours, AAA said drivers can expect it to take twice as long as it normally would to arrive to their destination.

Friday afternoon will be the worst time to drive for people across the country, as commuters leave work and set out for their holiday plans.

Memorial Day weekend travel is up by 5 percent this year compared to 2017, with an additional 2 million people taking planes, trains and cars to get to their holiday destinations.

AAA said 36.6 million people will be driving this Memorial Day weekend, 3.1 million people will travel by air, and 1.8 million people will take other modes of transportation like trains, buses and cruise ships.