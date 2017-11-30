Men carjacked at gunpoint in Bridgeport

A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint early Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Two 23-year-old men were westbound in a gray 2010 Volkswagen at 2:33 a.m. when they stopped at a stop sign in the 200 block of West 26th, according to Chicago Police. While the car was stopped, it was rear-ended by a black van.

When the driver got out to inspect the damage, two males got out of the van and forced the passenger out of the Volkswagen at gunpoint, police said. The suspects then drove off in the car with the van following.

No injuries were reported in the carjacking, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.