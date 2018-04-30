Security guards charged with stealing Holy Name Cathedral collections

Two security guards have been charged with breaking into and stealing cash from Holy Name Cathedral on the Near North Side.

Artemio Calderon, 25, and Jarrell Patterson, 22, both from the South Side, were arrested Sunday and charged with burglarizing a place of worship, according to Chicago Police. They worked for a security company hired by the church.

About 7:30 p.m. April 15 Calderon and Patterson were recorded by security cameras entering the church in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue with a key and taking cash from a safe, police said.

The two were later identified on the video and arrested without incident, police said.

Officials at Holy Name Cathedral told parishioners Tuesday that there was evidence of repeated theft to the collections money held in the church’s offices, and that police were investigating the matter.

Calderon and Patterson were scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.