Men face gun, drug charges after Richton Park search

Two men have been charged with illegal gun possession and selling marijuana in south suburban Richton Park.

Park Forest detectives and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday at an apartment building in the 4500 block of Heartland Drive in Richton Park, according to a statement from Park Forest police.

The warrant was obtained after investigators determined that “known gang members who were convicted felons were in possession of firearms and engaging in the sale of drugs” at that location, police said. Two guns and “cannabis packaged for sale” were recovered.

Derrick Williams, 29, and 31-year-old Darryl Williams were arrested and each charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and possession of cannabis, police said. They both live in Richton Park.

Court information for the two suspects was not immediately available.