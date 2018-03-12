2 Men facing charges after pulling gun at Crystal Lake car dealership

Two men are facing charges after one of them pointed a handgun during a dispute with employees Saturday afternoon at a Volkswagen dealership in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the dealership at 5213 Northwest Highway for a call of a person pointing a gun at employees, according to Crystal Lake police.

Officers arrived and learned the dispute was over the servicing of a vehicle, police said. One of the suspects, who was riding in the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees before the trio drove off.

Officers later found the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old Waukegan man, police said. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and released from custody after posting bond.

Officers later identified the man who pulled out the handgun and obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said. The man, another 23-year-old man from Waukegan, turned himself in Sunday at the Crystal Lake Police Department. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct and released on bond.

The other person who was traveling with the men hasn’t been identified, police said.

Investigators haven’t determined whether the gun used during the incident was real, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867 to qualify for a cash reward.