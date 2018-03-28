Men rob Fifth Third Bank branch in Evanston

Surveillance image of the suspects in a robbery March 27 at a Fifth Third Bank branch at 2440 Main St. in Evanston. | FBI

Two men robbed a bank Tuesday evening in north suburban Evanston.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 5:20 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2440 Main St. in Evanston, according to Special Agent Janine Wheeler, an FBI spokeswoman.

One suspect was described as a 40 to 50-year-old black man, about 6 feet tall, with a slender build, the FBI said. He wore a tan knit hat, a black jacket and dark pants.

The second suspect was described as a5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 black man between 45 and 50 years old with a medium build, according to the FBI. He wore glasses, a black and gray knit hat and a black jacket.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.