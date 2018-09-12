Men wanted for shooting death of man in Altgeld Gardens

Two men are wanted for allegedly shooting another man to death last month in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police are trying to identify the two men, who they believe killed a 50-year-old man in a courtyard at midnight on Aug. 6 in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

The men allegedly entered the courtyard and fired the handgun, fatally striking the 50-year-old and wounding one other person.

At the time of the incident, one of the men was wearing a black hooded jacket with a mask, light colored jeans and black shoes with white details and shoelaces.

The other man was wearing a hooded windbreaker jacket that was red on the chest and torso with light colored shoulders, sleeves and hood. He was also wearing light colored jeans and dark shoes and was carrying a dark colored bag over his shoulder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact

Area South detectives (312) 747-8271.